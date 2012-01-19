App celebrates George Harrison

Here comes the app.

The Guitar Collection: George Harrison iPad app celebrates the late guitarist and his collection of historical axes with photos, descriptions, and audio and video footage.

Known for such songs as the Beatles' "Here Comes the Sun"; his first solo hit, "My Sweet Lord"; and later comeback keepers "Got My Mind Set on You" and "When We Was Fab," Harrison's bounty of six-strings get their close-ups with 360-degree imaging by photographer Steven Sebring.

This is the first time fans of the Quiet One can check out all the "scratches, dings and worn threads on the guitars as if they were themselves holding the instruments," according to a statement from Bandwdth Publishing and the George Harrison Estate. The video portion of the application showcases footage of Ben Harper, Josh Homme (Queens of the Stone Age), Mike Campbell (Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers) and Harrison's son, Dhani, each playing the guitars and exploring their various subtleties.

The app will be released Feb. 23 -- two days before what would have been Harrison's 69th birthday -- for $10 on iTunes.