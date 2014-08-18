Arcade Fire, Thompson Twins in this week's G2M2

Got a minute? Use that time to plan out your music week. On Glenn Gamboa’s Music Minute (G2M2 for short), we’ll fill you in on the week’s biggest concerts, show you some must-see videos and let you know about the songs you need to buy. Check it out here at Backstage Pass every Monday morning.

This week, it’s all about the power of the ‘80s. The Retro Futura Tour featuring Howard Jones and Thompson Twin Tom Bailey arrives at Pennysaver Amphitheater on Saturday. And the ‘80s influence is heavy in Arcade Fire who take over Barclays Center from Friday through Sunday.

THE LIST

BOB WEIR & RATDOG. At JBL Live at Pier 97 Monday.

JANE MONHEIT. At 54 Below Monday and Tuesday.

LINKIN PARK & 30 SECONDS TO MARS. At Nikon at Jones Beach Theater Tuesday.

AUSTIN MAHONE. At Izod Center Wednesday.

TAB BENOIT. At The Jewel Wednesday.

ROD STEWART & SANTANA. At Nikon at Jones Beach Theater Wednesday.

ROYKSOPP & ROBYN. At JBL Live at Pier 97 Wednesday.

JIMMY BUFFETT. At Nikon at Jones Beach Theater Thursday.

‘RETRO FUTURA TOUR.’ Tom Bailey, Howard Jones, Midge Ure. At Best Buy Theater Thursday and Pennysaver Amphitheater Saturday.

PURE PRAIRIE LEAGUE. At Harborfront Park Thursday.

ARCADE FIRE. At Barclays Center Friday and Saturday and Sunday.

GUIDED BY VOICES. At The Paramount Friday.

SHEMEKIA COPELAND. At Pier 54 Saturday.

ARTHUR ASHE KIDS’ DAY. Featuring Hunter Hayes, Madison Beer, Shawn Mendes at Billie Jean King Tennis Center Saturday.

LYLE LOVETT. At Westhampton Beach PAC Sunday.