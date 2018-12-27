Aretha Franklin tribute concert to feature Kelly Clarkson, Celine Dion, more
Kelly Clarkson, Celine Dion, Alicia Keys and Jennifer Hudson are all set to pay tribute to the late Aretha Franklin for the CBS special “Aretha! A Grammy Celebration for the Queen of Soul,” which will be taped at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Jan. 13.
The special — which will be hosted by Tyler Perry and also include performances from Patti LaBelle, John Legend and current Grammy nominees Janelle Monae, Brandi Carlile, SZA, Chloe X Halle, and H.E.R. — will be broadcast later in 2019.
“Aretha Franklin's reign as the ‘Queen of Soul’ is incomparable and undisputed,” Recording Academy President/CEO Neil Portnow said in a statement. “For more than six decades, her extraordinary artistic achievements coupled with her passionate dedication to her philanthropic work — which ranged from children's and artists' issues to civil rights activism — served as a testament to her power, majesty, and genius. These gifts positioned her as a true cultural icon, and the Recording Academy is honored to celebrate her inspirational legacy.”