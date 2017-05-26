Ariana Grande announces Manchester benefit concert

Ariana Grande announced Friday she is planning a benefit concert for Manchester, the site of Monday’s terrorist bombing that killed 22 and injured more than 100.

The pop singer released a long statement on Twitter and Instagram discussing the tragedy and her future plans:

“My heart, prayers and deepest condolences are with the victims of the Manchester Attack and their loved ones. There is nothing I or anyone can do to take away the pain you are feeling or to make this better. However, I extend my hand and heart and everything I possibly can give to you and yours, should you want or need my help in any way. The only thing we can do now is choose how we let this affect us and how we live our lives from here on out. I have been thinking of my fans, and of all of you, nonstop over the past week. The way you have handled all of this has been more inspiring and made me more proud than you’ll ever know.

“The compassion, kindness, love, strength and oneness that you’ve shown one another this past week is the exact opposite of the heinous intentions it must take to pull off something as evil as what happened on Monday. YOU are the opposite. I am sorry for the pain and fear that you must be feeling and for the trauma that you, too, must be experiencing. We will never be able to understand why events like this take place because it is not in our nature, which is why we shouldn’t recoil. We will not quit or operate in fear. We won’t let this divide us. We won’t let hate win.

“I don’t want to go the rest of the year without being able to see and hold and uplift my fans, the same way they continue to uplift me. Our response to this violence must be to come closer together, to help each other, to love more, to sing louder and to live more kindly and generously then we did before. I’ll be returning to the incredibly brave city of Manchester to spend time with my fans and to have a benefit concert in honor of and to raise money for the victims and their families. I want to thank my fellow musicians and friends for reaching out to be a part of our expression of love for Manchester. I will have details to share with you as soon as everything is confirmed.”

Grande, who was unharmed in the attack, later tweeted, “broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don’t have words.”

In the wake of the attack, Grande canceled additional European tour dates through June 5.