Ariana Grande’s Manchester benefit concert lineup includes Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Coldplay, Pharrell Williams

Singer Ariana Grande, making good on a promise to hold a benefit concert for the victims of the bombing at her Manchester, England, concert, has set a date and announced ticket sales.

The singer, 23, tweeted Tuesday that the One Love Manchester concert would take place Sunday at the 50,000-capacity Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Greater Manchester. “Proceeds will benefit the victims and the families affected by the Manchester attack on May 22, 2017,” read a text graphic.

The BBC announced that the concert, which will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC Radio, will also feature Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Niall Horan, Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams, Take That and Usher.

Ticketmaster UK specified that Grande’s company, Grandaritour, Inc., “will donate the net proceeds from the concert to the British Red Cross Society, a registered charity, for its ‘Manchester Emergency Fund’ supporting the victims of the Manchester bombing. This is expected to be at least £2m,” or roughly $2.57 million.

Greater Manchester Police chief constable Ian Hopkins told BBC Radio Manchester that, “When the idea of the concert came up, my first reaction was, we need to speak to the families of the victims and see what they feel. It’s fair to say that the majority of them are very much in favor. There are some that clearly aren’t and that is absolutely understandable.”

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Tickets go on general sale 10 a.m. Thursday Manchester local time. Those who attended Grande’s May 22 concert can register by Wednesday at the ticketing site to attend for free. Ticketmaster added, “For speed of entry, we are requesting that concertgoers do not attend with bags.”

Grande on Friday had posted on social media, “I’ll be returning to the incredibly brave city of Manchester to spend time with my fans and to have a benefit concert in honor of and to raise money for the victims and their families. I want to thank my fellow musicians and friends for reaching out to be part of our expression of love for Manchester.”