Ashanti uses single ‘Let’s Go’ to promote water drinking

Ashanti is using her new single “Let’s Go” (Written Entertainment) to bring attention to steps for healthier living, and it has drawn some high-profile support.

The Glen Cove native has teamed with the Partnership for a Healthier America’s Drink Up program, which promotes drinking more water to get healthier, for a unique rollout. Fans unlock elements of the song and its video on drinkupashanti.com by tweeting #DrinkUpAshanti.

“I love that my song is being used to encourage people to make a really easy choice: drinking more water every day,” Ashanti said in a statement.

First lady Michelle Obama said the Drink Up program has already helped increase sales of water and healthy products. “From talking fountains to surfing competitions and now through partnerships with artists like Ashanti, Drink Up is proving that if we promote healthier options in fun and exciting ways . . . we can continue to make the healthy choice the easy choice,” Obama said in a statement.

Ashanti said she enjoyed using the rollout for her song. “My hope and my wish is that this message gets out there and we have way more people drinking way more water,” she said.

Contact The Long Island Sound at glenn.gamboa@newsday.com