Avril Lavigne bringing 'Greatest Hits' tour to Jones Beach

Canadian pop-punk artist Avril Lavigne will bring her "The Greatest HIts" tour to Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on Aug. 27, promoter Live Nation announced Monday.

On the 27-date North American tour, Lavigne will perform her best-known songs, including her smash hits from the 2000s “Complicated,” “Sk8er Boi" and “Girlfriend.”

Simple Plan will join Lavigne as special guest with Girlfriends as the opening act.

"Tour dates for 2024 baby! I’ll be doing the Greatest Hits from all of my albums and along with some of your favorites, perhaps some special requests?" the 39-year-old singer-songwriter wrote, alongside the announcement on social media. "And of course all of my friends are joining me!!!"

Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com.

Lavigne has previously performed at the Wantagh venue several times, including a 2014 date sharing the bill with Backstreet Boys.