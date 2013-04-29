EntertainmentMusic

Avril Lavigne's 'Here's to Never Growing Old:' Generic

Avril Lavigne arrives for her secret performance at The Viper...

Avril Lavigne arrives for her secret performance at The Viper Room in West Hollywood on April 25, 2013. Credit: Getty Images

By GLENN GAMBOAglenn.gamboa@newsday.com

Avril Lavigne isn't going to let Taylor Swift have that "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" sound all to herself. On her new single, "Here's to Never Growing Old" (Epic), Lavigne tweaks her sound enough to move into that moneymaking market, though she does try to keep her "edge," by opening with "Singing Radiohead at the top of our lungs." The difference is, Swift's songs are very specific and believable, while "Never Growing Old," co-written by Lavigne and Nickelback's Chad Kroeger, along with some others, sounds more generic.

