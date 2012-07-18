Backstreet Boys reunited, recording new album

Back street's back, all right.

The Backstreet Boys announced Tuesday that Kevin Richardson, who left the group in 2006, has rejoined the '90s pop stars and the reunited original quintet will perform their first show together on Aug. 31 in Central Park for "Good Morning America."

"The vibe is fantastic," said Nick Carter, during the announcement on the ABC morning show. "Our vibe -- it's like never before. It's revitalized and we're having so much fun."

The "I Want It That Way" group is in London working on their new album, which is expected to be released next year in honor of their 20th anniversary.

The quintet is living together as they work with producer Martin Terefe, who most recently handled songs for Mary J. Blige and "The Voice" winner Javier Colon.

Richardson, 40, left Backstreet Boys -- Carter, A.J. McLean, Brian Littrell and Howie Dorough -- in 2006 to pursue solo projects and acting.

His movie "The Casserole Club" with The Go-Gos' Jane Wiedlin was released on DVD this month, while in his upcoming movie "Bloody Indulgent," Richardson stars as a drug-addicted vampire.

The Backstreet Boys hit their stride in the late '90s with hits like "Quit Playing Games (With My Heart)" and "All I Have to Give."

Though radio hasn't embraced their recent work, their fans are still faithful, pushing their 2009 album "This Is Us" into the Top 10.