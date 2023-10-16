Barry Manilow coming to Radio City Music Hall

Barry Manilow is having a New York moment. The popular singer, who wrote the music for the Broadway musical "Harmony" that begins previews Wednesday, is also coming to Radio City Music Hall for five nights in April.

The Grammy-winning performer will take the Radio City stage from April 17 to 21, Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. and The Bowery Presents announced Monday. General-public tickets for the shows go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com.

Manilow, 80, did a previous five-night run at the theater in the spring. Once he wraps his 2024 shows, he will have played 44 performances at Radio City.

The Brooklyn native is known for his numerous Top 40 hits, including "Could It Be Magic," "Mandy," "Copacabana (At the Copa)" and "Ready to Take a Chance Again."

At the moment, he is gearing up for "Harmony," which officially opens Nov. 13 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre. The show, which enjoyed a successful Off-Broadway run last year, tells the true story of the Comedian Harmonists, a six-man vocal ensemble in late-1920s Germany who encounter trouble due to their inclusion of Jewish singers amid the rise of Nazism.