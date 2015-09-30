Beyonce, Jay Z, Prince set Tidal concert at Barclays Center

Beyonce, Jay Z, Prince, Nicki Minaj, Usher and more have signed on to the massive "Tidal X: 1020" benefit at Barclays Center on Oct. 20.

All proceeds will go to the New World Foundation, which is geared toward protecting civil rights in America. Tickets are $74.50-$250 and go on sale through the Tidal streaming service starting at noon Wednesday. The public sale begins at noon Friday.

Rappers Lil Wayne, T.I. and Fabolous are also on the bill, as well as reggae star Damian Marley and country singer Thomas Rhett. The show will also feature up-and-coming acts Alessia Cara, Benjamin Booker and Bas. The concert will stream live on Tidal for both subscribers and non-subscribers and donations will be accepted through the site.

Jay Z, Beyonce, Usher and Minaj are among the celebrity owners of Tidal, while Prince recently released his album "HitNRun" exclusively on Tidal earlier this month.