Beyonce, Jay-Z to attend BET Awards

Beyonce will battle her husband for video of the year at the BET Awards, and now both performers are confirmed to attend.

Beyonce is the second most nominated act. She's up for six awards. Jay-Z is nominated for five.

Kanye West leads the pack with seven.

Two of West and Jay-Z's collaborative songs are up for video of the year. Beyonce is also nominated twice in the category. The final nominee is Usher.

Chris Brown, Nicki Minaj and Usher are set to perform. And Whitney Houston's mother is part of a tribute for the late superstar that will include other singers.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Jamie Foxx, Quentin Tarantino and Tyler Perry will present awards. Samuel L. Jackson will host the show, which will be held Sunday at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.