Beyonce talks 'elevator scuffle' in 'Flawless' remix with Nicki MInaj

Beyoncé addressed the elevator scuffle involving husband, Jay Z, and sister, Solange, in May with the surprise remix of "Flawless" with Nicki Minaj that she dropped overnight.

"Of course sometimes [expletive] go down, when it's a billion dollars on an elevator," she sings. And in case anyone missed the line, she repeats it without a backing track, followed by a shrieking laugh.

The new verse goes right into the original bridge where she shouts out the people in her life: "Momma taught me good home training / My daddy taught me how to love my haters / My sister taught me I should speak my mind / My man made me feel so [expletive] fine."

Her musical statement about the incident in the Standard Hotel, in Manhattan, where a video shows Solange repeatedly kicking and trying to punch Jay Z while a bodyguard tries to restrain her mirrors the joint statement the trio put out after the video surfaced. "At the end of the day, families have problems, and we're no different," they said in a statement. "We love each other and above all we are family. We've put this behind us and hope everyone else will do the same."

While the elevator line is the one that's currently getting the most attention, it will eventually shift to Minaj's raucous verses at the end of the esteem-building anthem, where she declares, "The Queen of Rap slaying with Queen Bey" before going off into a rapid-fire description of her, um, sexual prowess.