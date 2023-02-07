Big Time Rush, Joe Bonamassa, Disturbed set Jones Beach dates

The summer lineup keeps getting fuller at Jones Beach, as three new concerts have been slotted into July and August at Wantagh's Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater. General-public tickets for all three shows go on sale 10 a.m. Friday at LiveNation.com

First up, on July 9, is the recently regrouped Big Time Rush, the boy-band quartet of the same-name Nickelodeon TV series that ran from 2009 to 2013. After disbanding the following year, they reunited virtually in June 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, then went on to do a show each in New York and Chicago. Last year BTR launched its North American Forever Tour behind the singles “Honey,” “Fall” and “Not Giving You Up.” The new Can't Get Enough Tour runs June 22 to Aug. 23.

On Aug. 12, sporting the long title Keeping The Blues Alive Presents: Joe Bonamassa & Friends, Featuring Special Guests: Styx and Don Felder, Formerly of the Eagles, this encore of last year's all-star ensemble features three-time Grammy Award-nominated electric-blues star Bonamassa.

The six-man band Styx, whose 1970s hits include "Lady" and "Come Sail Away," includes founding members James “JY” Young, Tommy Shaw and Chuck Panozzo. Former Eagles guitarist Felder — who co-wrote "Hotel California" and was inducted with the band into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998 before being famously fired in 2001 — most recently released the 2019 album "American Rock 'n' Roll" with such guest artists as Mick Fleetwood, Sammy Hagar, Alex Lifeson, Slash and Bob Weir.

Each act performs an individual set before jamming together in an encore. In addition to Live Nation's site, tickets will be available at JBonamassa.com.

And two-time Grammy-nominated nu metal group Disturbed plays Jones Beach on Aug. 19, with opening acts Breaking Benjamin and the female-fronted Ukrainian metalcore quartet Jinjer. Nu metal infuses heavy metal with hip-hop, while metalcore takes on elements of hard-core punk. Backing its eighth studio album, "Divisive" (2022), Disturbed's Take Back Your Life Tour is the band's first full tour since 2018.