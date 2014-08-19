Billy Joel band set for Long Island Music Hall of Fame induction

Thought the Billy Joel tickets went fast for his show at The Paramount last year? Just wait until the tickets go on sale Wednesday for this year’s Long Island Music Hall of Fame gala.

Though Joel isn’t officially part of the gala, his core band from the ‘70s and ‘80s – including drummer Liberty DeVitto, who sued Joel over royalties in 2009, and the late Doug Stegmeyer, his longtime bassist and backing vocalist, guitarist Russell Javors and saxophonist Richie Cannata – is set to be inducted at the biennial gala scheduled for Oct. 23 at The Paramount in Huntington, according to sources close to the event.

Joel told Newsday through his spokeswoman that he will not be able to attend the event because he will be out of the country that night.

An official announcement about the Long Island Hall of Fame induction is expected Wednesday, along with ticketing information.

Also set for induction this year are music moguls Clive Davis, whose remarkable record label career has been instrumental in the careers of superstars ranging from Joel to Whitney Houston and Alicia Keys, and Ron Delsener, the concert promoter who has handled music’s biggest shows for decades and brought rock and roll concerts to Jones Beach.

Broadway legend Patti LuPone and record-setting singer-songwriter Debbie Gibson will also enter the Long Island Music Hall of Fame, along with rapper Kurtis Blow, producer Steve Thompson, who has won Grammys for his work with Whitney Houston and Paul Simon, and songwriter Gerry Goffin.