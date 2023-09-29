The Billy Joel Channel back on Sirius XM through Oct. 28

Sirius XM radio is in a Billy Joel state of mind for the next month.

The satellite radio network announced Friday that The Billy Joel Channel is back through Oct. 28 leading up to the Nov. 3 release of "Billy Joel — The Vinyl Collection, Vol. 2." The Billy Joel Channel is available on channel 105 and the Sirius XM app.

The Hicksville native will host shows featuring some of his favorite recordings by other artists and he'll also talk about the writing and meaning of his own songs. Don Henley, Garth Brooks, Chazz Palminteri, Lorraine Bracco, Joel’s daughter Alexa Ray Joel and Mike DelGiudice are among the guest DJs on tap.

The channel will also play Joel's albums in their entirety starting with "Piano Man" Friday at 9 p.m. Other albums on the schedule include "River of Dreams" (1 a.m. Sunday), "52nd Street" (1 p.m. Sunday), "The Stranger" (5 p.m. Monday), "An Innocent Man" (9 p.m. Tuesday), "Streetlife Serenade" (4 a.m. Wednesday), "Glass Houses" (11 p.m. Oct. 6) and "The Bridge" (4 a.m. Oct. 8).

Joel will also serve as "BJ the DJ" when he hosts shows including "Artists I Wish I'd Seen" (6 p.m. Tuesday), "Songs I Wish I'd Written" (2 a.m. Thursday), "Billy's Favorite Keyboard Players" (6 a.m. Oct. 7).

Several specials are also on the bill including "The Stranger Fantasy Concert" (6 a.m. Saturday, 5 a.m. Thursday and 7 p.m. Oct. 6), "The New York State of Mind Special" (9 a.m. Sunday, 12 p.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. Oct. 6), "The Around the World Special" (10 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. Tuesday and 7 p.m. Wednesday), an encore of SiriusXM's "Billy Joel: An Evening of Questions and Answers" from 2019 (2 p.m. Tuesday and 1 a.m. Oct. 6) and "Billy Joel A to Z" (midnight Oct. 8).

For the entire lineup, go to blog.siriusxm.com/the-billy-joel-channel.