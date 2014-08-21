Billy Joel, Garth Brooks land ASCAP Centennial Award

Billy Joel, Garth Brooks, Stevie Wonder, Stephen Sondheim and Joan Baez will receive the first ASCAP Centennial Award to celebrate the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers' 100th anniversary.

The awards will be handed out at a gala fundraiser at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in Manhattan on Nov. 17.

"Each of our ASCAP Centennial Award recipients is in a class of his or her own, as the creator and performer of songs that have touched the lives of people across the globe,” said ASCAP president Paul Williams in a statement. “It’s wonderful to be able to salute them on the occasion of ASCAP’s Centennial year and, as important, to raise funds to perpetuate the important work being done by The ASCAP Foundation.”

The ASCAP award is the latest major honor for Joel, who received the Kennedy Center Honor last year and will receive the 2014 Library of Congress Gershwin Prize later this year.