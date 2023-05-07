EntertainmentMusic

Billy Joel honors Gordon Lightfoot at MSG residency show

Billy Joel honored the late Gordon Lightfoot by performing the...

Billy Joel honored the late Gordon Lightfoot by performing the Canadian artist's "If You Could Read My Mind" during his Madison Square Garden residency show Friday. Credit: Randee Daddona

By Frank LoveceSpecial to Newsday

Billy Joel, who on Tuesday posted a video of himself performing Gordon Lightfoot’s "If You Could Read My Mind" in tribute to the recently deceased singer-songwriter, remembered Lightfoot again in his Madison Square Garden residency concert Friday.  

“You might know him from the hit records he had,” the Hicksville-raised Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, who turns 74 on Tuesday, told the crowd. He then performed the first two stanzas of Lightfoot’s 1974 No. 1 single about the titular woman who infatuates a man.

“Anyway," he said afterward, "I want to say thank you and rest in peace to Gordon Lightfoot. And I was thinking of him singing this next song that I wrote. This is called ‘The Downeaster “Alexa”,’ ” he said, launching into the 1989 song inspired by the boat he had named after his eldest daughter.

Lightfoot, who died May 1 in his native Canada at age 84, recorded hits that also included "The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald" and "Carefree Highway."

