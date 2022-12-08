Billy Joel sets 91st show of Madison Square Garden residency

Billy Joel has set May 5 for the 91st concert in the iconic singer-songwriter's unprecedented monthly residency at Madison Square Garden.

General-public tickets go on sale Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com. Promoter Live Nation cautions the May show date is subject to change if it conflicts with an NHL playoff game.

This is Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Joel's 137th concert at the Garden overall. His Dec. 19 and Jan. 13 shows are sold out, while tickets remain for Feb. 14, March 26 and April 22. Joel also recently added two concerts with Stevie Nicks, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on June 16 and at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Sept. 23.

The Hicksville-raised Joel, 73, has won five Grammy Awards plus a Grammy Legend Award and numerous other accolades. He began his Garden residency on Jan. 27, 2014.