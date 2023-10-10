Billy Joel sets April show at Madison Square Garden, 101st of his residency

Just five days after announcing a March concert in his monthly Madison Square Garden residency, Long Island legend Billy Joel has set an April show — his 101st in the run and his 147th lifetime at the storied arena as he counts down to his 150th and the residency finale in July.

General-public tickets for both the March 28 and the April 26 concert go on sale 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster.com, and at the Garden box office the following day.

The Hicksville-raised Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has sold out all his remaining monthly shows through February, as well as his New Year’s Eve concert at UBS Arena at Belmont Park. He additionally has three stadium concerts left with co-headliner Stevie Nicks, with tickets remaining for two: Nov. 10 in Minneapolis and March 9 in Arlington, Texas. A Jan. 24 concert at Tokyo Dome Japan, announced Oct. 2, already is sold out.

In June, Joel told media that his 150th career performance at the Garden will end what will be a 10½-year residency. “I’m kind of flabbergasted that it lasted long as it did,” he said. “My team tells me that we can continue to sell tickets but …. I don’t know — 150 shows, 10 years — it’s like, ‘all right already!’” His residency, the Garden’s first, commenced Jan. 27, 2014.

One of the biggest-selling musicians of all time, Joel has earned five Grammy Awards plus a Grammy Legend Award, a Kennedy Center Honor and the Library of Congress' Gershwin Prize for Popular Song, and has been inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame. His long list of classic songs includes "Piano Man," "Uptown Girl," "New York State of Mind" and "We Didn't Start the Fire."