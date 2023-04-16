Billy Joel moves MSG residency show due to Rangers game

Long Island music legend Billy Joel is delaying his 90th monthly residency concert at Madison Square Garden this month by three days to Tuesday, April 25, due to the Rangers' Game 3 against the New Jersey Devils in the NHL's Stanley Cup playoffs.

All tickets purchased for the April 22 concert will be honored on the new date and will not need to be exchanged.

The Hicksville-raised Joel, who has homes in Sag Harbor and Centre Island, will resume his franchise run as scheduled on May 5, although that date is likewise subject to change if it conflicts with a playoff game.

A Grammy Legend Award winner and a Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, Joel began his unprecedented Garden residency on Jan. 27, 2014.

His May 5 and June 2 concerts are sold out, according to Joel's website. Tickets remain for July 24, Aug. 29 and Sept. 10.