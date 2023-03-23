Billy Joel's 94th Madison Square Garden residency show set for September

Billy Joel will see you in September, when the Long Island music legend plays his phenomenal 94th consecutive residency concert at Madison Square Garden, a show being billed as the beginning of the "Countdown to 100."

General-public tickets for the Sept. 10 concert go on sale March 31 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com. This marks the Hicksville-raised Rock & Roll Hall of Famer's 140th lifetime show at the Garden. His March 26, April 22 and June 2 residency concerts are sold out, according to his website, while tickets remain for May 5, July 24 and Aug. 29. He additionally continues to play coheadlining dates nationally with former Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter Stevie Nicks throughout the summer and into autumn.

Joel, 73, has earned five Grammy Awards plus a Grammy Legend Award and numerous other accolades for songs including "Piano Man," "Uptown Girl," "We Didn't Start the Fire," "It's Still Rock and Roll to Me" and many others. His Garden residency, the venue's first and only such concert series, began Jan. 27, 2014.