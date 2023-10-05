Billy Joel sets March Madison Square Garden show, 100th of his residency

As he continues the countdown to his final monthly residency concert at Madison Square Garden, Billy Joel has set the milestone 100th show in that run for March 28.

General-public tickets go on sale Oct. 13 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com, and at the Garden box office the following day. This is the Hicksville-raised Rock & Roll Hall of Famer’s 146th lifetime show there, on his way to his 150th and last next summer. He has sold out all his remaining monthly shows through February, as well as his New Year’s Eve concert at UBS Arena at Belmont Park. Joel, who has homes in Sag Harbor and Centre Island, additionally has four stadium concerts left with co-headliner Stevie Nicks, with tickets remaining for two: Nov. 10 in Minneapolis and March 9 in Arlington, Texas.

Joel also recently added a show at Tokyo Dome Japan on Jan. 24. He first performed at the Garden on Dec. 14, 1978, and began his residency, the Garden’s first, on Jan. 27, 2014. He announced this past June that his 150th career performance at the arena will be his last. “I’m kind of flabbergasted that it lasted long as it did,” he said. “My team tells me that we can continue to sell tickets but …. I don’t know — 150 shows, 10 years — it’s like, ‘all right already!’”