Billy Joel to end Madison Square Garden residency in July 2024

Billy Joel is movin' out of Madison Square Garden. The 74-year-old singer/songwriter announced at an MSG news conference on Thursday that he is ending his nearly 10-year monthly residency. The final 10 dates start Oct. 20 and run through July 2024. That last show will be his 150th career performance at the arena.

“I’m kind of flabbergasted that it lasted long as it did,” said Joel. “My team tells me that we can continue to sell tickets but …. I don’t know — 150 shows, 10 years — it’s like, ‘all right already!’ “

Joel confirmed that he’s selling his Centre Island home, but he’s not leaving New York.

"I’m just spending a little more time down in Florida like all Jewish guys do from New York City so it’s really not that much news,” Joel said. “We’re just here to hype the next 10 shows. It’s promotion!”

The Piano Man became the Garden’s first-ever music franchise in December 2013 when he announced the residency, which started in January 2014, and he has played monthly at MSG since, with the exception of during the pandemic lockdown. His residency performances have totaled 90 to date.

James Dolan, executive chairman and chief executive officer of MSG Entertainment, was overwhelmed with the public response to the Joel residency.

“When we announced that Billy would be Madison Square Garden‘s first-ever music franchise, we, of course, had high hopes, but nobody thought it was going to do this. It’s never gonna happen again. It’s the most amazing accomplishment and we are very proud to be part of it,” Dolan said.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams was also on hand to congratulate Joel on his record achievement.

Joel’s residency at the Garden is touted as the greatest arena run of all time, which is something he never expected.

“I didn’t know how long it was going to last! I thought that there would be an arc to it. I thought it would sell well in the beginning and then eventually it’s gonna dwindle out but it keeps selling, people keep coming, people keep buying tickets," Joel said. "I’m now 74. I’ll be 75 next year. Seems like a nice number to say, ‘OK, thank you!’”

Joel made his MSG debut in 1978 with three shows (Dec. 14-16) supporting his “52nd Street” album, which was released a month and half earlier and ended up winning two Grammy Awards.

Tickets for the Oct. 20 show go on sale June 9 at 10 a.m. via ticketmaster.com. Check the website for presale opportunities.