Billy Joel postpones Dec. 19 concert at Madison Square Garden

A medical issue has forced Long Island music legend Billy Joel to postpone Monday's concert at Madison Square Garden. The makeup date is June 2.

“Billy Joel is under strict doctor’s orders for vocal rest due to a viral infection, and as a result, his concert scheduled for Monday, December 19th at Madison Square Garden is postponed to Friday, June 2nd," his representative said in a statement Sunday. "We understand the inconvenience this causes everyone who purchased tickets, and we apologize for this unexpected circumstance."

All tickets purchased for Monday's show concert will be honored on June 2 and need not be exchanged. Promoter Live Nation cautions that the makeup date is subject to change if it conflicts with an NHL playoff game.

Joel's sold-out Jan. 13 Madison Square Garden show remains scheduled.

Monday's concert would have been the Hicksville-raised Rock & Roll Hall of Famer's 86th in his monthly Garden residency, and his 132nd overall at the storied arena.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

His Jan. 13, Feb. 14 and April 22 residency shows are sold out, while tickets remain for March 26, according to Joel's website.

Joel, 73, who has homes in Sag Harbor and Centre Island, has earned five Grammy Awards plus a Grammy Legend Award and numerous other accolades. He began his Garden residency on Jan. 27, 2014.