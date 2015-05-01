Billy Joel's Nassau Coliseum show sells out in 5 minutes

Billy Joel's final concert at Nassau Coliseum on Aug. 4 sold out in less than five minutes Friday morning, making it one of the fastest sellouts in the arena's history.

Tickets for the show, Joel's 32nd headlining appearance at the arena, only lasted that long because Ticketmaster gives online customers five minutes to decide whether they want to make a purchase.

"Billy Joel closing Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum is a once-in-a-lifetime experience and it's only fitting that this show is one of the quickest sellouts ever at the Coliseum," said Brett Yormark, Barclays Center CEO, who will also oversee Nassau Events Center's new venue in Uniondale. "We are honored to have Long Island's favorite son play the final show before we begin to create a spectacular venue that the community deserves."

The 43-year-old Nassau Coliseum will be closed for renovations shortly after Joel's concert. It is set to reopen in December 2016, as part of a $260 million project to renovate and downsize the arena to 13,000 seats and build an adjacent retail and entertainment complex.

Joel's Aug. 4 show will be the first time the Hicksville native has performed at the Coliseum since 2002 and will be only his second Long Island concert since then.