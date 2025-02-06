Billy Joel, Sting share Citi Field bill this summer

Billy Joel and Sting will join forces for a Citi Field concert on Aug. 21, promoters LiveNation announced Thursday.

This marks the first time the Piano Man, 75, has played Citi Field since the venue opened in 2009. Joel famously headlinied the final two concerts at Shea Stadium in 2008. Sting, 73, played Shea Stadium with his band, The Police, in 1983, but likewise has never performed at Citi Field.

Joel will also be sharing bills this summer with Rod Stewart at Yankee Stadium and Stevie Nicks at MetLife Stadium.

Tickets go on sale on Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning on Monday at 10 a.m.until Feb. 13 at 10 p.m.through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details, visit www.citientertainment.com.

"We’re thrilled to host Billy Joel and Sting at Citi Field this summer as part of our ongoing concert lineup for 2025,” said Mets VP of Events Nikki Romolo in a statement. “Throughout Mets history, there's always been a special connection with Billy Joel and the Mets. From closing Shea Stadium with the two final concerts in 2008, performing the “Star Spangled Banner” before the 2015 World Series, to "Piano Man" echoing throughout Citi Field regularly during games. We're looking forward to welcoming this native New Yorker home for his first concert at Citi Field.”