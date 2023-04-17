Billy Joel and family attend Taylor Swift concert in Florida: 'We loved the show!'

Billy Joel and his wife Alexis gave their two young daughters a treat recently, taking them to Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour concert in Tampa, Florida.

"Rockin’ into our new ‘era’ thank you @Taylorswift we loved the show!" wrote Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Joel, 73, on Instagram Sunday, along with "#swifties #taylorswift #theerastour."

Accompanying were three photographs — one of Della Rose, 7, and Remy Anne, 5, with their mother; another of the girls solo; and one of Joel from behind, walking hand-in-hand with them on the ground level of Raymond James Stadium — and a brief video of the young sisters dancing to " … Ready for It?," the lead track of Swift's 2017 album "Reputation." Swift performed Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the 68,000-seat venue.