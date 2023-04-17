EntertainmentMusic

Billy Joel and family attend Taylor Swift concert in Florida: 'We loved the show!'

Billy Joel took his wife and young daughters to see Taylor Swift...

Billy Joel took his wife and young daughters to see Taylor Swift in Tampa, Fla., last week. Credit: Myrna Suarez

By Frank LoveceSpecial to Newsday

Billy Joel and his wife Alexis gave their two young daughters a treat recently, taking them to Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour concert in Tampa, Florida.

"Rockin’ into our new ‘era’ thank you @Taylorswift we loved the show!" wrote Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Joel, 73, on Instagram Sunday, along with "#swifties #taylorswift #theerastour."

Accompanying were three photographs — one of Della Rose, 7, and Remy Anne, 5, with their mother; another of the girls solo; and one of Joel from behind, walking hand-in-hand with them on the ground level of Raymond James Stadium — and a brief video of the young sisters dancing to " … Ready for It?," the lead track of Swift's 2017 album "Reputation." Swift performed Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the 68,000-seat venue. 

