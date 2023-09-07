Billy Joel to play UBS Arena on New Year's Eve

Before he closes out his residency at Madison Square Garden, Billy Joel is making a pit stop on Long Island. The Piano Man from Centre Island will headline UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Elmont on Dec. 31 for a special New Year’s Eve concert. This will mark Joel's first performance at the venue and his first Long Island concert in five years.

“We are thrilled to welcome Long Island’s own Billy Joel to UBS Arena at Belmont Park,” said UBS Arena president Kim Stone in a statement. “To have such an iconic artist as our New Year’s Eve show is an honor. We look forward to ringing in the New Year with him and our guests later this year.”

Of course, this is not Joel’s first local New Year’s Eve gig. In fact, he has a long history of being in a New York State of Mind on the last day of the year. In 1982 while promoting his album “The Nylon Curtain,” Joel headlined Madison Square Garden. He also played Nassau Coliseum in 1989 during his “Storm Front Tour.” In 1993-94, Joel did a seven-show run at Nassau Coliseum as part of his “River of Dreams Tour” with the second date landing on New Year’s Eve. A momentous occasion took place in 1999 when Joel ushered in the new millennium at the Garden, which was recorded for his live album, “2000 Years: The Millennium Concert.” In 2013, Joel spent the holiday performing in Brooklyn at the Barclays Center. His most recent Dec. 31 show in New York, also his last to date on Long Island, was in 2018 at the Coliseum.

On June 1, Joel announced at a news conference that he would be ending his 10-year residency at Madison Square Garden in July 2024, which will mark his 150th career performance at the arena.

“I’m kind of flabbergasted that it lasted as long as it did,” said Joel, 74, who plans to spend more time with his family in Florida. “My team tells me that we can continue to sell tickets but … I don’t know — 150 shows, 10 years — it’s like, ‘All right, already!’ ”

In addition to his Garden residency, Joel has been playing stadiums co-headlining with Stevie Nicks on their “Two Icons Tour,” which will continue into next year.

Tickets for Joel’s UBS Arena show go on sale to the general public on Sept. 15 at 10 a.m. via ticketmaster.com. Citi card members get access to a presale starting Monday at 10 a.m. through Thursday at 10 p.m. For more presale details, visit: citientertainment.com.