Billy Joel to release 'Vinyl Collection, Vol. 2' box set, with 11 LPs, lots more

Billy Joel has an early Christmas present for his fans. The Piano Man from Centre Island will drop a new box set called “The Vinyl Collection, Vol. 2” on Nov. 3. This deluxe package comes with 11 vinyl LPs plus an over 60-page booklet featuring Joel insights about each album along with an essay by journalist Rob Tannenbaum, rare photos and some memorabilia.

This box set is a sequel to 2021’s “The Vinyl Collection, Vol. 1,” which chronicled his studio recordings from the '70s including “Cold Spring Harbor” (1971), “Piano Man” (1973), “Streetlife Serenade” (1974), “Turnstiles” (1976), “The Stranger” (1977), “52nd Street” (1978); and live albums “Songs in the Attic” (1981) and previously unreleased recording, “Live at The Great American Music Hall, 1975.”

“The Vinyl Collection, Vol. 2” covers his '80s albums “Glass Houses” (1980), “The Nylon Curtain” (1982), “An Innocent Man” (1983), “The Bridge” (1986) and “Storm Front” (1989). The set will also include his final studio album, “River of Dreams” (1993), and for the first time on vinyl, a 2 LP pressing of 2001’s “Fantasies & Delusions,” an instrumental album showcasing Joel’s Classical piano compositions performed by pianist Richard Joo.

Additionally, Long Islanders will be especially excited to hear that the box set will contain the audio debut (on 3 LPs) of Joel’s 1983 HBO special, “Live from Long Island,” which was recorded on Dec. 29, 1982, at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale. This legendary performance from “The Nylon Curtain” tour was originally released as a VHS home video, helping to expand Joel’s fan base.

“That show brought in people who were in doubt about seeing Billy Joel live,” Joel’s former drummer Liberty DeVitto told Newsday in 2022. “After watching ‘Live from Long Island,’ many people became fans.”

In fact, former Miller Place resident Michael DelGuidice, who now performs in Joel’s band and runs his own Joel tribute, Big Shot, grew up watching the special directed by Jay Dubin.

“I watched it religiously and even recorded it on cassette. I loved that show. The energy of the Coliseum was just amazing,” said DelGuidice in 2022. “At that point, I went out and got all of his albums.”

A new digital edition of the “Billy Joel — Live from Long Island” concert film will also be made available.