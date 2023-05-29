EntertainmentMusic

Blue Ivy joins mom Beyoncé onstage during Paris concert

Blue Ivy Carter and her mom, music superstar Beyoncé, attend...

Blue Ivy Carter and her mom, music superstar Beyoncé, attend the Hollywood premiere of Disney's remake of "The Lion King" in July 2019. Credit: Getty Images for Disney / Alberto E. Rodriguez

By Frank LoveceSpecial to Newsday

Blue Ivy Carter, the 11-year-old eldest child of superstar singer Beyoncé and music mogul Jay-Z, strutted onstage to join her mother in Paris Friday on the Renaissance World Tour, to the delight of fans at the Stade de France.

After audience members posted videos over the weekend showing Blue Ivy in a silver sequined outfit and sunglasses seamlessly performing choreography with similarly dressed backup dancers, Beyoncé wrote proudly on Instagram Monday, “My beautiful first born,” posting a photo and two video snippets of her daughter.

“I’m so proud and thankful to be your mama,” the 32-time Grammy Award winner continued. "You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel.”

Concert attendee Louis Pisano told NBC's "Today" show that Blue Ivy “jumped right in the number flawlessly,” adding, “You could see how proud Beyoncé was of her and the finale with mother and daughter with hand stretched to the sky. … The whole stadium was cheering for her.”

The North American leg of the tour begins in July and includes two dates at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on July 29 and 30.

By Frank Lovece

Top Stories

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoDON'T MISS THIS LIMITED-TIME OFFER1 5 months for only $1Save on Unlimited Digital Access
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME