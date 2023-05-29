Blue Ivy joins mom Beyoncé onstage during Paris concert

Blue Ivy Carter, the 11-year-old eldest child of superstar singer Beyoncé and music mogul Jay-Z, strutted onstage to join her mother in Paris Friday on the Renaissance World Tour, to the delight of fans at the Stade de France.

After audience members posted videos over the weekend showing Blue Ivy in a silver sequined outfit and sunglasses seamlessly performing choreography with similarly dressed backup dancers, Beyoncé wrote proudly on Instagram Monday, “My beautiful first born,” posting a photo and two video snippets of her daughter.

“I’m so proud and thankful to be your mama,” the 32-time Grammy Award winner continued. "You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel.”

Concert attendee Louis Pisano told NBC's "Today" show that Blue Ivy “jumped right in the number flawlessly,” adding, “You could see how proud Beyoncé was of her and the finale with mother and daughter with hand stretched to the sky. … The whole stadium was cheering for her.”

The North American leg of the tour begins in July and includes two dates at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on July 29 and 30.