Bobby Brown leaves Whitney Houston funeral in seating dispute

Whitney Houston's ex-husband, Bobby Brown, briefly appeared at her funeral before leaving.

Brown arrived as the service began. He walked to the casket, touched it and walked to the back of the New Jersey church Saturday.

Brown says in a statement that he and his children were seated but asked repeatedly to move.

Brown added, "Security then prevented me from attempting to see my daughter Bobbi-Kristina. In light of the events, I gave a kiss to the casket of my ex-wife and departed as I refused to create a scene."

As he left, Brown appeared upset.

Houston died Feb. 11. A cause of death hasn't been determined.

Houston and Brown were married 15 years and have one daughter together. In 2003, police responding to a domestic violence call about Brown found Houston with a cut lip and bruised cheek. Their tumultuous relationship ended in 2007.