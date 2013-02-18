Bobby Long's 'Wishbone' review: Mature sophomore effort

Bobby Long has come a long way from his busking days in England. The transplanted New Yorker's sophomore album "Wishbone" (ATO) takes the well-crafted lyrics from his debut "A Winter Tale" and drops them into much more developed surroundings.

There's a Neil Young fuzziness to "She Won't Leave," and a bit of '70s album-rock-radio to "All My Brothers" that suits Long's voice well. He adopts a bit of Ryan Adams roughness on "Yesterday, Yesterday," though the Coldplay-ish grandeur of "To the Light" makes a great argument for his next musical direction.

GRADE B+

BOTTOM LINE British indie-folk singer embraces Americana