Bobby Long's 'Wishbone' review: Mature sophomore effort
Bobby Long has come a long way from his busking days in England. The transplanted New Yorker's sophomore album "Wishbone" (ATO) takes the well-crafted lyrics from his debut "A Winter Tale" and drops them into much more developed surroundings.
There's a Neil Young fuzziness to "She Won't Leave," and a bit of '70s album-rock-radio to "All My Brothers" that suits Long's voice well. He adopts a bit of Ryan Adams roughness on "Yesterday, Yesterday," though the Coldplay-ish grandeur of "To the Light" makes a great argument for his next musical direction.
"Wishbone"
GRADE B+
BOTTOM LINE British indie-folk singer embraces Americana