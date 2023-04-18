Boy George & Culture Club headline '80s-themed show at Jones Beach

Boy George & Culture Club and other icons of the '80s New Wave come to Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on July 23 on the band's "The Letting It Go Show" tour.

The quartet behind such hits as "Karma Chameleon," "Do You Really Want to Hurt Me" and "I'll Tumble 4 Ya" became a trio before its 2022 tour, with original drummer Jon Moss departing and leaving its fellow co-founders: singer Boy George, bassist Mikey Craig and guitarist and keyboard player Roy Hay.

Opening are English synth-pop singer-songwriter Howard Jones ("No One Is to Blame," "Everlasting Love") and the Southern California band Berlin, whose "Take My Breath Away" from the "Top Gun" movie soundtrack became a 1986 hit. Following their breakup that year, lead singer Teri Nunn toured and recorded as Berlin until the original lineup of her, keyboardist Dave Diamond and bassist and main songwriter John Crawford reunited in 2019, with three new additional band members joining.

General-public tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday at LiveNation.com.