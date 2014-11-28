Brian Setzer donates Gretsch guitar to Smithsonian

Grammy Award-winning guitarist and Massapequa native Brian Setzer has donated his signature orange Gretsch guitar to the Smithsonian Institution's National Museum of American History.

"What an honor it is to be in the Smithsonian just for playing the music that I love," Setzer said in a statement. "Maybe in a hundred years people will look at my guitar and be inspired to play it and enjoy it the way I do."

The guitar is a replica of the 1959 Gretsch 6120 model guitar Setzer played on Stray Cats hits "Rock This Town" and "Stray Cat Strut." The original one fell apart and was duplicated down to the minute details by Gretsch guitar master builder Stephen Stern in 2006.

"Brian Setzer is a prolific and distinctive contributor to American music," said John Edward Hasse, the museum's curator of American music. "Proof of his legacy exists not only in the longevity of his career and in his lengthy discography, but also in his ability to cross musical boundaries."

Setzer is in good company as his ax will reside with John Coltrane's saxophone, Dizzy Gillespie's trumpet, Prince's Yellow Cloud electric guitar and Eddie Van Halen's "Frank 2" guitar.