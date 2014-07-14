Bruno Mars, Taking Back Sunday in the launch of G2M2

Got a minute? Well, starting today, you can use that time to plan out your music week. On Glenn Gamboa’s Music Minute (G2M2 for short), we’ll fill you in on the week’s biggest concerts, show you some must-see videos and let you know about the songs you need to buy.

Check it out here at Backstage Pass every Monday morning.

This week, you can get ready for Bruno Mars’ shows at Madison Square Garden on Monday and Tuesday and the Taking Back Sunday homecoming show that kicks off this year’s Great South Bay Festival on Friday.

THE LIST FOR 7/14/14

BRUNO MARS. At Madison Square Garden Monday and Tuesday.

CAMERA OBSCURA. At Le Poisson Rouge Tuesday and Music Hall of Williamsburg Wednesday.

ANTHONY HAMILTON. At NYCB Theatre at Westbury Wednesday.

JAMES TAYLOR. At Nikon at Jones Beach Theater Wednesday.

QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT. At Madison Square Garden Thursday and Izod Center 7/23.

MOBB DEEP. At Queens Bridge Park Thursday.

BEBEL GILBERTO. At Prospect Park Bandshell. Friday.

CRACKER. At BB King’s Friday.

GOGOL BORDELLO. At The Space at Westbury Friday.

GREAT SOUTH BAY FESTIVAL. Taking Back Sunday (Friday), moe. (Saturday), Anders Osborne (Sunday). At Shorefront Park Friday.

SANDRA BERNHARD. At Suffolk Theater Friday.

THE CLIENTELE. At Baby’s All Right Saturday.

G. LOVE & SPECIAL SAUCE. At Grey Horse Tavern Saturday.

SARA BAREILLES. At Theater at Madison Square Garden Saturday and Sunday.

NATALIE MERCHANT. At Westhampton Beach PAC Sunday.