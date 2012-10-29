Calvin Harris' '18 Months' review': a bevy of star guests

This is the smartest album formula anybody has devised in years: "18 Months" (Columbia) is front-loaded with established hits, from Rihanna's "We Found Love" to the hot Scottish DJ's own "Feel So Close."

The album also contains guest superstars for a variety of pop and dance audiences, including the jittery, rapping "Here 2 China," co-starring British grime master Dizzee Rascal, and the more straightforward and soulful "Sweet Nothing," with Florence Welch of the Machine.

Yes, Harris generally keeps everything upbeat, catchy and fun. It totally works, even if his hit-making pedigree is often a little too familiar. Some of this stuff is more than a year old.

CALVIN HARRIS "18 Months"

GRADE A-

BOTTOM LINE Great, diverse and very familiar dance hits featuring guest superstars.