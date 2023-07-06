Candlelight Concerts put a classical twist on Queen, ABBA

The concerts are lit, but the vibe is chill. Some 3,000 sparkling candles (electric) impart a warm glow to the rock, pop, Classical and jazz favorites that are the hallmarks of Candlelight Concerts, an international phenomenon making its Hamptons debut this summer.

The first few shows have already created a buzz with audiences at The Clubhouse in East Hampton and Canoe Place Inn and Cottages in Hampton Bays. "The room surprised me," said Matt Rubenstein, The Clubhouse's entertainment director. "Half of the guests I've never seen before in the venue. And half of them I would not have expected to show up to something like this. It was cool to sort of see it unfold, not knowing what the response would be."

THE FLICKER OF AN IDEA

Daniela Alejandra Santiago, the New York producer of the series developed by live-entertainment promoter Fever, explained that the concerts started in 2019 and are now in more than 100 countries. "We identified that there was a gap in Classical music. Growing up as a millennial, Classical music wasn't part of my heritage,” she said.

The concerts feature chamber music by Vivaldi; jazz ensembles playing standards from the 1930s and '40s; and the most popular, string quartets transforming pop and rock hits into Classical covers. "There's this bridge now," Santiago added. "Millennials are experiencing music of our time on strings and also tapping into Classical artists like Vivaldi and Bach."

UPCOMING CANDLELIGHT CONCERTS WHAT "A Tribute to Queen," "A Tribute to ABBA" and "A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac" WHEN | WHERE "Queen": 6:30 and 9 p.m. July 14; "ABBA": 6:60 and 9 p.m. Aug. 4; "Fleetwood Mac": 6:30 and 9 p.m., Aug. 18; Canoe Place Inn & Cottages, 239 E Montauk Hwy, Hampton Bays INFO $50-$95; 631-763-6300, canoeplace.com WHAT "Romantic Jazz Featuring the Songs of Billie Holiday, Doris Day and More" and "Featuring Vivaldi’s Four Seasons & More" WHEN | WHERE "Romantic Jazz": 6:30 and 9 p.m. July 11; "Four Seasons": 6:30 and 9 p.m. Aug. 7; The Clubhouse, 174 Daniels Hole Rd., East Hampton INFO $55-$95; 631-537-2695, clubhousehamptons.com

Up next are "Romantic Jazz" featuring the songs of Billie Holiday, Doris Day and others July 11 at The Clubhouse and "A Tribute to Queen" July 14 at Canoe Place Inn. String quartets will also perform hits by ABBA, Queen and Fleetwood Mac into mid-August. While you can still hum along with "Bohemian Rhapsody," "Dancing Queen," and “Rhiannon,” they sound transformed when played on violin, viola and cello.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"It's a beautiful vibe, kind of a perfect date night ," said Scott Williams of Main Street Hotels, the managers of Canoe Place Inn, adding. "The ballroom that they'll be performing in has this incredible musical history — Count Basie, Duke Ellington, the Ramones, Jefferson Starship, Billy Joel. There's an amazing legacy that we want to bring back in a way that's both unusual and experiential for people."

MUSIC FOR ALL THE SENSES

Spending an hour among a sea of softly flickering candles, with soothing music, in a multisensory immersive experience has audiences not just entertained, but transported. "There's a place your mind goes to because you are not caught up in the identity of the performer, you're caught up in the sensory experience of the music," said Williams.

If jazz is more your speed, forget Paris. The July 11 concert at The Clubhouse features standards from jazz's golden age — April in Paris," "La Vie en Rose," and "C’est Si Bon" — performed with a decidedly French twist by Tatiana Eva-Marie and the Avalon Jazz Band.

There's a big cultural exchange France and the United States, "and that's what I try to convey to the audience — New York based music with a French flair," said Eva-Marie, the Brooklyn-based, Swiss-born chanteuse who grew up in Paris. "When you think about romance, you think about Paris."

"With candlelight, it's dim and romantic," she added. "We're living in a time when people aren't encouraged to have sentimental moments and emotions and be nostalgic. I think it's good to encourage that in people. It allows them to feel intimate with each other and with people around them. It's a moment of communion."

Santiago chuckled as she admitted that her first Candlelight Concert brought a wave of emotions, including tears. "I was sobbing like a baby," she recalled, and she wasn't alone. "It's cathartic."

Rubenstein agrees that the experience is different from most concerts. "It's extremely relaxing but also gets you going at the same time. It touches your senses, especially with the atmosphere. You are present when you are in the room and you're dialed in to the stage and to the artists," he said. "It really captures you."