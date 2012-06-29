Cher Lloyd's 'Want U Back,' hot song

Thanks to the success of One Direction, Simon Cowell is searching his stable of British "X Factor" recruits for other possible American stars. He's picked Cher Lloyd, an 18-year-old rapper-singer who comes across as a kinder, gentler Lily Allen on her new single "Want U Back" (Syco). It's pretty standard-issue pop, aside from her British accent and the way they try to turn her growl -- suitable for Wimbledon tennis courts -- into some sort of percussion. You wouldn't think that would be enough for a hit, but such is the power of teenage girls.