Cher reschedules Nassau Coliseum concert

Cher has rescheduled her area concert dates to give her more time to recover from what doctors are calling an acute viral infection.

The Nassau Coliseum date of her “Dressed to Kill” tour has been pushed back from Sept. 22 to Dec. 8. The Madison Square Garden shows, originally set for Sept. 19 and 20, will now be held Dec. 10 and 15. The show at the Prudential Center will be held Dec. 12 instead of Sept. 17.

Currently, the Dec. 15 date is the last concert Cher has scheduled on what the 68-year-old singer has been calling her “farewell farewell tour” – a reference to the fact that she called her previous tour "Living Proof: The Farewell Tour,” which ran from 2002 to 2005.

The latest leg of Cher’s tour, supporting her “Closer to the Truth” album, was supposed to start last week in Albany. However, doctors have ordered her to remain at her Los Angeles home for three weeks after she fell ill last weekend.

Tickets for the originally scheduled concerts will be honored on the new dates. For those who can’t make the new dates, refunds are available at the point of purchase.