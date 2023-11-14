Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire to co-headline Jones Beach show

Two iconic bands, Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire, will come together for a double bill at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater for the “Heart & Soul Tour” on July 28.

Chicago is one of the most successful bands of all time, selling over 100 million albums, and is the first American group to have albums chart on Billboard’s Pop Top 40 in six consecutive decades. More than 55 years old and still going, Chicago has 21 top 10 singles, five consecutive No. 1 albums, 11 No. 1 singles and five gold singles including hits “Make Me Smile,” “25 or 6 to 4,” “Saturday In The Park” and “Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is?”

Launched in 1969, the legendary R&B band Earth, Wind & Fire has eight No. 1 hits, including “Shining Star” and the perennial dance floor classic “September,” as well as seven Grammy Awards. In 2000, the group was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and in 2019 received recognition at the Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, D.C.

Tickets for the show go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. via livenation.com. Citi cardmembers have access to a presale starting Tuesday at 10 a.m. until Thursday at 10 p.m. For more presale details, visit: citientertainment.com. Check chicagotheband.com or earthwindandfire.com for other presale opportunities.

Chicago + Earth, Wind & Fire is the fifth show added to the Jones Beach 2024 concert season. Other dates include Alanis Morissette, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts and Morgan Wade on July 10; New Kids on the Block on Aug. 4; Lynyrd Skynyrd with ZZ Top on Aug. 22; and Hootie & the Blowfish with Collective Soul and Edwin McCain on Sept. 5.