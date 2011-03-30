Chris Brown No. 1 With New Album "F.A.M.E."

Chris Brown’s fourth studio album F.A.M.E. (Jive Records) debuts this week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts with total album sales of over 271K. The album has spawned three consecutive No. 1 singles and marks the multi-platinum singer’s first No. 1 album on the Top 200 chart. F.A.M.E. is the second highest-selling album of the year.

The success of F.A.M.E. follows Brown reaching the No. 1 position on

both the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and the Urban Mainstream radio charts with current single"Look At Me Now" (Click to listen) featuring Lil Wayne and Busta Rhymes. This is the second consecutive week at No. 1 at Urban Mainstream and the video (Click to view) is in rotation on MTV and MTV2 and in the Top 5 on BET’s 106 and Park countdown.

"Look At Me Now" is Brown’s third successive No. 1 Urban Mainstream single from the new album. It was preceded by "Deuces" (Click to listen) featuring Tyga and Kevin McCall (which spent 10 weeks at the top of the chart) and "No BS" (Click to listen). "Yeah 3X," (Click to listen) another track from F.A.M.E., rose to Top 5 at Urban Mainstream. Collectively, the four singles represent combined

cumulative digital and mobile sales of five million.

Brown co-wrote the majority of F.A.M.E., the follow-up to his 2X

Grammy-nominated 2009 album, Graffiti. Sporting collaborations with

Justin Bieber, Lil Wayne, WizKhalifa, and Ludacris, among others,

F.A.M.E.has drawn various critical accolades. People Magazine gave the album a 4 out of 4 stars album review and boasts, "This is the kind of R&B-pop blockbuster that Michael Jackson might have made if he were 21 in 2011." USA Today adds Brown "has delivered the strongest album of his career."