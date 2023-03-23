Chris Stapleton to play UBS Arena in October

Country music superstar Chris Stapleton has added the UBS Arena in Elmont to his All-American Road Show tour, with a stop at the venue on Oct. 7.

The two opening acts are retro-country singer Margo Price and Nikki Lane, who according to AllMusic.com "blends vintage country sounds with indie rock atmosphere."

Eight-time Grammy Award winner Stapleton, 44, whose 2020 LP "Starting Over" took best country album that year, nabbed a sixth Country Music Association Male Vocalist of the Year Award in November, surpassing five-time honorees Blake Shelton and Vince Gill. Stapleton's hits include "Broken Halos," "Fire Away" and "Tennessee Whiskey," which has gone 13X Platinum, meaning 13 million units sold.

General-public tickets go on sale 10 a.m. March 31 at LiveNation.com.