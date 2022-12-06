Christine McVie items fetch big bucks at auction, less than a week after death

Less than a week after the death of Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter Christine McVie on Nov. 30, a long-planned auction sold the dress she wore on the back cover of the iconic album "Rumours,” as well as boots she wore to a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame event at Barclays Center and hundreds of other items belonging to her and bandmates Mick Fleetwood and John McVie.

Taking place Saturday and Sunday in Beverly Hills, California, and online, the Julien's Auctions sale featured 863 lots of instruments, clothing, touring gear, memorabilia, jewelry, furniture and other items. The cataloging and auction of the McVie collection was "organized by Ms. McVie and her team with Julien’s a year ago," the firm said in a post-auction news release.

Highlighting the McVie collection — which ranged from an ornate ceramic soap dish ($512) and her collection of Coca-Cola memorabilia ($576) to her stage-played, customized Hammond B3 electric organ ($28,125) — was the photo-matched vintage maxi dress she wore on the back cover of 1977's “Rumours,” one of rock music’s most acclaimed and bestselling albums.

Gaveling out at $56,250 — far above its estimate of $10,000 to $20,000 — the dress featured "a green, yellow, red, and cream leaf pattern throughout, a scoop neck, butterfly sleeves, zigzag stitching to the waistline, and two attached white thread belt loops, as well as a slightly ruffled bottom hem," the description read, adding, "No size or label present."

Going for $31,250 was a "chiffon hippie dress" by designer Thea Porter, described as "stage-worn … on multiple occasions … including during a 1971 live performance with the original Fleetwood Mac lineup, as well as to the Second Annual Rock Music Awards held on Sept. 18, 1976 in Los Angeles, California.” A pair of Zadig & Voltaire combat boots McVie wore to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Barclays Center on March 29, 2019, sold for $1,920. Fleetwood Mac had been inducted in 1998.

Some items went for relatively little, such as a pair of McVie's designer blazers, one from Armani Collezioni, one from Sandro Paris, which together sold for $384. A pair of upholstered easy chairs garnered just $100.

The auction's top-selling item, at $128,000, was the pair of wooden balls worn as a clothing accessory by Mick Fleetwood on the front cover of "Rumours.” In a 2009 interview, Fleetwood recalled that in the band's early days as a blues-oriented group, he had swiped a pair of lavatory chains from someplace unspecified.

While he said in the same interview that he had lost the original pair and had a carpenter make a replacement set, the catalog description says the original wooden balls "were lost and found many times over," and a Julien's representative in an email to Newsday "confirm[s] that it was the 'Rumours' stage- and album-cover-worn” item.