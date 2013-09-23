'Closer to the Truth' review, Cher thrives

Cher's new album, "Closer to the Truth" (Warner Bros.), her first in 11 years, does everything right. As the first single "Woman's World" shows, the 67-year-old can still handle herself on the dance floor. The way she powers her way through the

P!nk-penned "Lie to Me" shows her vocals are as strong as ever. However, what she does best here is pick songs that suit her and the theme of indestructibility she embodies. When she promises, "I will always be the one to carry you home," in the gorgeous rock ballad "Sirens," based on the recovery after 9/11, you believe her. Cher doesn't just survive here, she thrives.

CHER

THE GRADE B+

BOTTOM LINE Yet another grand comeback