Cobra Starship's feel-good 'Night Shades'

You make me feel good, la la la la la" are words to live by in any summer, especially in the hands of a dance band as talented as New York's Cobra Starship. Best known for helping to introduce actress Leighton Meester's singing career on 2009's "Good Girls Gone Bad," front man Gabe Saporta is a master of electronic styles, accelerating synthesized bleeps and bloops into natural Top 40 hits. But while Saporta recently trashed Britney Spears for watering down dubstep, a cutting-edge club-music style, Cobra could use her big, familiar personality.

'Night Shades'

GRADE B

BOTTOM LINE Happy, upbeat summer dance music craves personality