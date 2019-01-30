EntertainmentMusic

Local Live: 5 great concerts to see on LI this week

 Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds performs onstage at 11th Annual Jazz In...

 Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds performs onstage at 11th Annual Jazz In The Gardens Music Festival  in 2016 in Miami. Credit: Mychal Watts

By Glenn Gamboaglenn.gamboa@newsday.com

Long Island has such a wide variety of concerts available it can get tough to decide. Here’s a look at five of this week’s must-see shows:

Colin Blunstone

Before he gets inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with his band The Zombies, Colin Blunstone shows off his solo material.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Friday, My Father’s Place at The Roslyn Hotel, Roslyn

INFO $75; 516-413-3535, myfathersplace.com

Tim Reynolds & TR3

Before he was in Dave Matthews Band, Reynolds was in the jazz-rock fusion group TR3 and after going solo he has resurrected the band.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Friday, The Paramount, Huntington
INFO $15-$40; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com

John Hammond and Ronnie Earl

The blues guitar legends team up.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Saturday, Suffolk Theater, Riverhead

INFO $59; 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

Zebra

The Long Island Music Hall of Famers know “Who’s Behind the Door?”

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Saturday, NYCB Theatre at Westbury, Westbury

INFO $39.50-$59.50; 800-745-3000, livenation.com

Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds

The R&B singer still has that “Whip Appeal.”

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, NYCB Theatre at Westbury, Westbury

INFO $49.50-$79.50; 800-745-3000, livenation.com

