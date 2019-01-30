Local Live: 5 great concerts to see on LI this week

Long Island has such a wide variety of concerts available it can get tough to decide. Here’s a look at five of this week’s must-see shows:

Colin Blunstone

Before he gets inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with his band The Zombies, Colin Blunstone shows off his solo material.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Friday, My Father’s Place at The Roslyn Hotel, Roslyn

INFO $75; 516-413-3535, myfathersplace.com

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Tim Reynolds & TR3

Before he was in Dave Matthews Band, Reynolds was in the jazz-rock fusion group TR3 and after going solo he has resurrected the band.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Friday, The Paramount, Huntington

INFO $15-$40; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com

John Hammond and Ronnie Earl

The blues guitar legends team up.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Saturday, Suffolk Theater, Riverhead

INFO $59; 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

Zebra

The Long Island Music Hall of Famers know “Who’s Behind the Door?”

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Saturday, NYCB Theatre at Westbury, Westbury

INFO $39.50-$59.50; 800-745-3000, livenation.com

Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds

The R&B singer still has that “Whip Appeal.”

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, NYCB Theatre at Westbury, Westbury

INFO $49.50-$79.50; 800-745-3000, livenation.com