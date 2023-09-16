Eagles, Smokey Robinson, more concerts to see on Long Island

Just because summer ended doesn’t mean the live music has to stop. This fall catch an indoor concert at a wide variety of venues throughout Nassau and Suffolk. Here are 15 must-see shows this season.

EAGLES

Eagles take flight one more time as these Californians bring The Long Goodbye final tour to UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Elmont Sept. 20. Steely Dan will serve as a special guest.

INFO Starting at $185; 516-517-0640, ubsarena.com

MARTIN SEXTON

Singer-songwriter Martin Sexton is a one-man band who will provide vocals, guitar and percussion at Landmark on Main Street's Jeanne Rimsky Theater in Port Washington Sept. 23.

INFO Starting at $45; 516-767-6444, landmarkonmainstreet.org

OLD DOMINION

Country band Old Dominion has hit the big time with popular singles like “Hotel Key” and “I Was on a Boat That Day,” and now the group will headline UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Elmont Sept. 23.

INFO Starting at $41; 516-517-0640, ubsarena.com

LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA + FRIENDS

Witness a moderated conversation with Pulitzer-, Grammy-, Emmy- and Tony-winning songwriter, actor, producer and director Lin-Manuel Miranda, followed by Broadway stars performing songs from his catalog at LIU Post’s Tilles Center for the Performing Arts in Brookville Sept. 27.

INFO Starting at $169; 516-299-3100, tillescenter.org

YES

Yes — composed of guitarist Steve Howe, keyboardist Geoff Downes, vocalist-guitarist Jon Davison, bassist Billy Sherwood and drummer Jay Schellen — pulls The Classic Tales of Yes Tour into NYCB Theatre at Westbury Sept. 28.

INFO Starting at $64; 516-247-5200, thetheatreatwestbury.com

CHRIS STAPLETON

Country superstar Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show Tour, with special guests Margo Price and Nikki Lane, stops at UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Elmont Oct. 7.

INFO Starting at $95; 516-517-0640, ubsarena.com

KANSAS

Classic rockers Kansas brings its Another Fork in the Road: 50th Anniversary Tour into LIU Post’s Tilles Center for the Performing Arts in Brookville Oct. 13.

INFO Starting at $50; 516-299-3100, tillescenter.org

ANDY SUMMERS

Police guitarist Andy Summers goes solo with his The Cracked Lens + A Missing String Tour, which arrives at the Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts Oct. 14.

INFO Starting at $35; 631-207-1313, patchoguetheatre.org

JOHN MAYER

Pop star John Mayer goes it alone as the singer-guitarist returns with his Solo Tour with opening act JP Saxe at UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Elmont Oct. 21.

INFO Starting at $72; 516-517-0640, ubsarena.com

PARLIAMENT-FUNKADELIC WITH GEORGE CLINTON

The NYCB Theatre at Westbury will be full of funk as Parliament-Funkadelic featuring vocalist George Clinton dominates the venue Oct. 28.

INFO Starting at $64; 516-247-5200, thetheatreatwestbury.com



JOHN LEGEND

Delivering smooth vocals and accompanying piano to LIU Post’s Tilles Center for the Performing Arts in Brookville will be 12-time Grammy winner John Legend playing his hits Nov. 11.

INFO Starting at $176; 516-299-3100, tillescenter.org

THE FIXX

A dose of the ’80s is coming to the Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts as The Fixx (“One Thing Leads to Another”) takes the stage Nov. 21.

INFO Starting at $49; 631-207-1313, patchoguetheatre.org

BLUE ÖYSTER CULT

Long Island’s own Blue Öyster Cult comes to The Space at Westbury Nov. 22. The crowd will scream for “MORE COWBELL!” as the band performs its classic “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper” as well other hits like “Godzilla” and “Burnin’ for You.”

INFO Starting at $45; 516-283-5577, thespaceatwestbury.com

ZEBRA

Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Famer band Zebra comes back to The Paramount in Huntington to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the band's self-titled album, which will be performed in its entirety Nov. 22.

INFO Starting at $49; 631-673-7300, paramountny.com

SMOKEY ROBINSON

Motown legend Smokey Robinson will croon his classics “Just to See Her,” “Cruisin” and “Being With You” plus songs from his latest album “Gasms” at The Paramount in Huntington Nov. 29.

INFO Starting at $110; 631-673-7300, paramountny.com