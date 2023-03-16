Coolio posthumous album to be released with special guests

The estate of the Grammy Award-winning West Coast rapper-actor Coolio, who died in September at age 59, is issuing a posthumous album that includes guest performers. No release date was given.

"Long Live Coolio" will feature Treach of Naughty by Nature and, on the initial single, “TAG ‘You It,’ ” DJ Wino and Too $hort. The song and an accompanying video, shot while Coolio was alive, are set to drop Friday. The song "pay[s] homage to '90s hip-hop … [and] is catchy, raunchy, and raw in all of the right ways," the estate's news release said.

Coolio, born Artis Ivey, earned a Grammy for best rap solo performance for his 1995 hit "Gangsta's Paradise," which went triple platinum, meaning 3 million units sold. Other posthumous projects include the upcoming Tara Reid-directed horror movie "Air Force Z" and Hulu's upcoming reboot of the animated series "Futurama," for which Coolio recorded new music and reprised his voice role of Kwanzaa-bot.