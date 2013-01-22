Country music back on NYC radio at 94.7 FM

Country is back on New York City's airwaves for the first time since 1996, Newsday's Glenn Gamboa reports. WRXP-FM, billing itself as "Nash 94.7," revealed itself as a country station yesterday at 9:47 a.m. by playing Randy Houser's current No. 1 single, "How Country Feels," followed by Alan Jackson's "Gone Country," which includes the line, "[She] says, I'm a simple girl myself, grew up on Long Island." The station replaced WFME, a Christian-themed station, after Cumulus Media purchased it in October. Other artists played by the station on its first day included Carrie Underwood, Brad Paisley and Brooks & Dunn.